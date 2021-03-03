Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.33% Change This Year

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -6.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.75 and a high of $62.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.15% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 2.48% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.61, the stock is -5.24% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. PEG registered 1.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.78.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $28.69B and $9.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.77. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.15% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $3.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

1,128 institutions hold shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), with 288.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 72.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.85M, and float is at 504.81M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 72.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 51.02 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the PEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.22 million shares valued at $2.46 billion to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 26.32 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $1.53 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 26.14 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 403 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $57.99 per share for a total of $23370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30680.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that LaRossa Ralph A (COO) sold a total of 1,919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $56.95 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59524.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 403 shares at an average price of $57.71 for $23257.0. The insider now directly holds 29,140 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -14.82% down over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -9.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.33% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.