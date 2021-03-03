QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

203 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 21.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 65.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.80M, and float is at 218.58M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 60.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.52 million shares valued at $58.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.92 million shares valued at $38.05 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.05 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $35.97 million, while Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 13.66 million with a market value of $32.64 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is 47.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -76.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 5.63% and 19.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 106.04% off its SMA200. QEP registered 62.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8770.

The stock witnessed a 23.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.44%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $861.25M and $724.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 100.86 and Fwd P/E is 47.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1244.76% and -5.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $218.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading 34.65% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 20.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -159.63% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.