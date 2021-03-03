RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

62 institutions hold shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.78% while institutional investors hold 60.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.72M, and float is at 39.96M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 56.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 2.15 million shares valued at $20.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.53% of the RADA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.43 million shares valued at $13.92 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd which holds 1.42 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $13.88 million, while G2 Investment Partners Management LLC holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $11.21 million.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is 32.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RADA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is 1.38% and 16.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 66.86% off its SMA200. RADA registered 157.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.52.

The stock witnessed a 26.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.15%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 99.08 and Fwd P/E is 22.21. Distance from 52-week low is 528.29% and -12.97% from its 52-week high.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $24.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.90% year-over-year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -11.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.11% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.