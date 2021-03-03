Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.88% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is -8.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.85% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.00, the stock is 3.57% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 10.47% at the moment leaves the stock 2.96% off its SMA200. RPAY registered 38.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.40.

The stock witnessed a 12.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.17%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $101.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.64. Distance from 52-week low is 133.86% and -12.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $44.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -693.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), with 3.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.52% while institutional investors hold 106.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.07M, and float is at 67.85M with Short Float at 8.90%. Institutions hold 101.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.17 million shares valued at $168.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the RPAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.5 million shares valued at $149.81 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.52 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $123.24 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $96.99 million.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Jacob Hamilton, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Moore Jacob Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $24.93 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Hartheimer Robert Herman (Director) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $24.21 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57055.0 shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $24.53 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 19,386 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).