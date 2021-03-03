Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ROST Stock Is Going Next

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -4.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.30 and a high of $123.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $120.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.93% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.95% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.64, the stock is -1.38% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.84% off its SMA200. ROST registered 5.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.49.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 92500 employees, a market worth around $42.70B and $12.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.05 and Fwd P/E is 26.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.95% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $3.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

1,121 institutions hold shares in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 89.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 352.48M, and float is at 347.64M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 87.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 47.97 million shares valued at $5.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.46% of the ROST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.55 million shares valued at $3.63 billion to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.74 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $3.16 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 15.98 million with a market value of $1.96 billion.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1027.56% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 9.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.09% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.