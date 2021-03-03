Sonos Inc. (SONO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SONO Stock Is Going Next

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 72.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $41.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $41.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.56% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.38% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.25, the stock is 15.71% and 38.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 116.19% off its SMA200. SONO registered 250.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.00.

The stock witnessed a 53.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.50%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1427 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.11 and Fwd P/E is 41.49. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 511.70% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $242.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc. (SONO), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 66.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.74M, and float is at 118.17M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 65.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares valued at $221.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.76 million shares valued at $134.75 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.92 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $91.79 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $90.1 million.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Volpi Michelangelo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Volpi Michelangelo bought 53,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $37.35 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53774.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Volpi Michelangelo (Director) sold a total of 214,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $35.97 per share for $7.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Volpi Michelangelo (Director) disposed off 426,697 shares at an average price of $35.98 for $15.35 million. The insider now directly holds 214,613 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).