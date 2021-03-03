The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BNS Stock Is Going Next

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.94 and a high of $61.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $59.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.65% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.65% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $60.76, the stock is 7.58% and 10.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 31.51% off its SMA200. BNS registered 14.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.47.

The stock witnessed a 14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.25%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 89808 employees, a market worth around $75.82B and $22.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.24% and -0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $5.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

641 institutions hold shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), with 242.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 54.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 54.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 112.65 million shares valued at $6.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the BNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 52.12 million shares valued at $2.82 billion to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 36.33 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 27.05 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading 19.10% up over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 13.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.35.