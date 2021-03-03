These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is -17.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -24.74% and -20.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 16.12% at the moment leaves the stock -54.93% off its SMA200. RELI registered -90.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

The stock witnessed a -13.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.39%, and is 32.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.59% over the week and 31.14% over the month.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $22.18M and $7.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.38% and -91.12% from its 52-week high.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Analyst Forecasts

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.16M, and float is at 3.48M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.