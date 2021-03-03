Things appear to be looking up for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) is 181.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 30.60% and 80.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock 118.95% off its SMA200. RETO registered 129.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2103 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7772.

The stock witnessed a 112.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 175.00%, and is -26.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.14% over the week and 18.10% over the month.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $47.93M and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 523.33% and -48.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -565.00% this year.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), with 13.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.27% while institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 10.80M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the RETO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 50995.0 shares valued at $33886.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding.