Things appear to be looking up for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is 31.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 6.66% and 20.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 79.25% off its SMA200. TGB registered 365.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1673.

The stock witnessed a 45.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.18%, and is -11.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $531.20M and $272.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.37. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 765.00% and -17.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $57.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), with 11.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.95% while institutional investors hold 11.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.32M, and float is at 252.99M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 11.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 12.54 million shares valued at $16.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.44% of the TGB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.95 million shares valued at $10.49 million to account for 2.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd which holds 6.05 million shares representing 2.14% and valued at over $7.98 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 4.51 million with a market value of $5.95 million.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 184.80% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.