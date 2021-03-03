Things appear to be looking up for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) is 45.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $54.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UONE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is -5.52% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.68% off its SMA200. UONE registered 185.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.32.

The stock witnessed a -11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.34%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $27.27M and $368.65M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 547.27% and -88.66% from its 52-week high.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONE), with 387.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 5.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 5.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 49964.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.12% of the UONE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 41550.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 39324.0 shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $0.17 million, while LPL Financial LLC holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 32450.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEMLER ERIC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SEMLER ERIC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

Urban One Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that SEMLER ERIC (10% Owner) bought a total of 106,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $4.66 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.12 million shares of the UONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, SEMLER ERIC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.81 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of Urban One Inc. (UONE).

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 104.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.51% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.