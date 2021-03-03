Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.57 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $68.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $75.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.68, the stock is 2.36% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. TSN registered -2.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.31.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.66%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 139000 employees, a market worth around $25.29B and $42.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.65 and Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.33% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $11.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

1,062 institutions hold shares in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), with 9.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 84.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.00M, and float is at 286.84M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 82.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.44 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the TSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.42 million shares valued at $1.32 billion to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.68 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $945.7 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 13.3 million with a market value of $857.34 million.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Chad Roderick, the company’s Group President Poultry. SEC filings show that Martin Chad Roderick sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $63.08 per share for a total of $94620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Martin Chad Roderick (Group President Poultry) sold a total of 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $63.00 per share for $97525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20881.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Rouse Scott (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $58.12 for $34872.0. The insider now directly holds 512 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading 23.77% up over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is 7.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.