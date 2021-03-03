Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) is 68.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $9.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCNX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 0.91% and 26.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -7.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. VCNX registered -33.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9107.

The stock witnessed a 47.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.19%, and is -12.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 17.03% over the month.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $77.69M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.11% and -63.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (122.20%).

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), with 4.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.40% while institutional investors hold 61.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.08M, and float is at 18.27M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 50.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.82% of the VCNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 76000.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oppenheimer & Company Inc. which holds 56751.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 40583.0 with a market value of $84006.0.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRIEDBERG ALBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRIEDBERG ALBERT bought 1,126,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $3.55 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.