VBIV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Now

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is 20.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $6.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is -11.88% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -8.29% at the moment leaves the stock 3.01% off its SMA200. VBIV registered 155.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5391 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1713.

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.48%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $782.13M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 381.16% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.80%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $510k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 348.60% year-over-year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), with 8.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 59.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.71M, and float is at 178.59M with Short Float at 22.13%. Institutions hold 57.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 55.04 million shares valued at $151.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.74% of the VBIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 22.29 million shares valued at $61.31 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.18 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $36.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $15.14 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.04 million shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -18.81% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 44.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.