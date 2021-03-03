Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is 57.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $20.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $21.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.26 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.86% lower than the price target low of $13.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is -0.65% and 18.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 103.41% off its SMA200. VFF registered 282.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.97.

The stock witnessed a 34.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.86%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $155.78M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 669.57% and -21.61% from its 52-week high.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), with 10.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.91% while institutional investors hold 26.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.82M, and float is at 57.08M with Short Float at 10.36%. Institutions hold 22.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.1 million shares valued at $41.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.27% of the VFF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.01 million shares valued at $20.34 million to account for 2.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $16.71 million, while AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $13.93 million.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 128,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.26 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 241,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $12.01 per share for $2.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.39 million shares of the VFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Ruffini Stephen C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $11.17 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 818,599 shares of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

