Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 46.6% Upside

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is 6.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $18.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $23.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $32.81 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $16.37 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.52, the stock is -4.09% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.55% off its SMA200. VOD registered 0.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has around 95219 employees, a market worth around $48.25B and $54.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 44.92. Distance from 52-week low is 52.88% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.80% this year.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

565 institutions hold shares in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), with 59.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.75B, and float is at 2.68B with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 8.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 36.98 million shares valued at $609.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.38% of the VOD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 24.19 million shares valued at $398.6 million to account for 0.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 13.78 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $227.11 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 13.14 million with a market value of $216.53 million.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -15.40% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -14.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.