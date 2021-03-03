Which Institutions Own Shares In MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)?

133 institutions hold shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), with 28.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.41% while institutional investors hold 94.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 46.09M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 69.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 5.85 million shares valued at $172.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the MMYT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 4.9 million shares valued at $144.83 million to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.53 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $133.7 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $88.38 million.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is 21.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $36.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMYT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.1% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -258.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.84, the stock is 15.66% and 20.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 70.70% off its SMA200. MMYT registered 47.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.43.

The stock witnessed a 25.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.05%, and is 12.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has around 3960 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $279.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 258.40% and -2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.60%).

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $89.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.40% in year-over-year returns.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading 65.69% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.77% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.