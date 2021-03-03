Which Institutions Own Shares In Meredith Corporation (MDP)?

253 institutions hold shares in Meredith Corporation (MDP), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.66% while institutional investors hold 106.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.20M, and float is at 40.14M with Short Float at 9.82%. Institutions hold 103.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares valued at $123.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.80% of the MDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 4.45 million shares valued at $85.5 million to account for 10.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 4.15 million shares representing 10.22% and valued at over $79.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 10.17% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $79.22 million.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is 68.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $28.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.72% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -40.35% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.28, the stock is 31.84% and 48.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 13.03% at the moment leaves the stock 93.81% off its SMA200. MDP registered 26.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.35.

The stock witnessed a 47.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.55%, and is 23.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) has around 5290 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.39. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.48% and 12.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meredith Corporation (MDP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meredith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $674.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -979.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Meredith Corporation (MDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERG DONALD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERG DONALD C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $50870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39327.0 shares.

Meredith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BERG DONALD C (Director) bought a total of 1,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $20.50 per share for $34461.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36827.0 shares of the MDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, CAPPAERT STEVEN M (Corporate Controller) acquired 1,300 shares at an average price of $23.41 for $30427.0. The insider now directly holds 12,935 shares of Meredith Corporation (MDP).

Meredith Corporation (MDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) that is 75.87% higher over the past 12 months. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is -14.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.76.