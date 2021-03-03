Who is the Top Investor In Genpact Limited (G)?

423 institutions hold shares in Genpact Limited (G), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 105.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.95M, and float is at 175.60M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 104.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 26.67 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the G Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 25.67 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 13.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.52 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $683.14 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 7.32% of the shares totaling 13.85 million with a market value of $572.96 million.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $43.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $40.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.74, the stock is 2.02% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 6.71% off its SMA200. G registered 3.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.03.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.53%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $8.09B and $3.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.40 and Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.04% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $924.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cogny Patrick, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Cogny Patrick sold 24,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $41.51 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54644.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Mehta Piyush (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $43.00 per share for $3.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, White Heather (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 15,513 shares at an average price of $41.14 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 29,065 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 36.76% up over the past 12 months. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is -36.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.76% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.