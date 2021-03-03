Who is the Top Investor In Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?

559 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 88.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.78M, and float is at 156.02M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 87.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.92 million shares valued at $566.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.24 million shares valued at $538.54 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.96 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $364.46 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $230.81 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is 40.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.89 and a high of $58.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.52% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -43.4% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.36, the stock is 12.58% and 25.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 98.88% off its SMA200. KSS registered 49.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.48.

The stock witnessed a 30.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.22%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $8.91B and $16.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.50. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 426.72% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $3.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRISING JONAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PRISING JONAS bought 17,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $11.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35392.0 shares.

Kohl’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that BONEPARTH PETER (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $35.40 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27321.0 shares of the KSS stock.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 49.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.