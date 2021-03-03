Who is the Top Investor In Momo Inc. (MOMO)?

414 institutions hold shares in Momo Inc. (MOMO), with 6.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.15% while institutional investors hold 71.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.94M, and float is at 163.27M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 69.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13.95 million shares valued at $194.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.28% of the MOMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Overlook Holdings Limited with 7.6 million shares valued at $106.15 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.0 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $97.72 million, while ARGA Investment Management, LP holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 5.56 million with a market value of $77.66 million.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is 19.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.52 and a high of $27.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $121.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.9% off the consensus price target high of $206.72 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 82.94% higher than the price target low of $98.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is -4.57% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -1.03% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -38.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.63.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.71%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.71% and -39.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momo Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $567.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Momo Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is trading 80.20% up over the past 12 months. VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is -1.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.