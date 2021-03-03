Why InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is 61.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $72.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.31% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.8% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.24% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.61, the stock is 12.35% and 30.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 87.19% off its SMA200. INMD registered 132.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.88.

The stock witnessed a 30.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.23%, and is 8.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $206.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.18 and Fwd P/E is 28.27. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 483.03% and 3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.20%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $51.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in InMode Ltd. (INMD), with 16.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.45% while institutional investors hold 78.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.60M, and float is at 13.22M with Short Float at 7.31%. Institutions hold 45.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $47.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the INMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.68 million shares valued at $32.17 million to account for 1.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miura Global Management, LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 1.77% and valued at over $32.05 million, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $31.48 million.