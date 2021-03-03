Why should you keep an eye on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is 21.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $18.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -49.0% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.86, the stock is 5.72% and 14.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 62.39% off its SMA200. PK registered 10.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.27.

The stock witnessed a 25.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.76%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 488 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $852.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 422.81% and -9.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $167.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.00% in year-over-year returns.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

400 institutions hold shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 86.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.00M, and float is at 233.06M with Short Float at 5.81%. Institutions hold 85.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.88 million shares valued at $563.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.96% of the PK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.11 million shares valued at $464.88 million to account for 11.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.62 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $182.08 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 10.58 million with a market value of $181.44 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATELLI THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATELLI THOMAS A bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $11.39 per share for a total of $85425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that NATELLI THOMAS A (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $11.10 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, ECKERT THOMAS D (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.58 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -19.50% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -29.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.27.