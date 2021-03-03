Will Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is 16.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $19.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is -7.00% and 4.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 31.80% off its SMA200. CLDR registered 78.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.77.

The stock witnessed a 6.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.21%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2713 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $854.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.76. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 241.18% and -16.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.20%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $221.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 5.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 81.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.01M, and float is at 307.33M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 79.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 52.33 million shares valued at $727.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.73% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.88 million shares valued at $290.44 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.53 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $229.87 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 13.62 million with a market value of $189.41 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEARDEN ROBERT G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BEARDEN ROBERT G sold 112,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $18.28 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that BEARDEN ROBERT G (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 142,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $18.30 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, BEARDEN ROBERT G (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 112,850 shares at an average price of $18.74 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 254,492 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 13.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.64% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.