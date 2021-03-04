A peek at Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Who has invested in It?

300 institutions hold shares in Luminex Corporation (LMNX), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.91% while institutional investors hold 101.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.46M, and float is at 44.24M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 96.38% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.16 million shares valued at $188.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.55% of the LMNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.23 million shares valued at $120.89 million to account for 11.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RGM Capital, LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $62.5 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $42.6 million.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) is 37.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.61 and a high of $41.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMNX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.79% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -44.45% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.78, the stock is 8.50% and 16.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.39% off its SMA200. LMNX registered 16.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.53.

The stock witnessed a 8.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.92%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $380.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.15 and Fwd P/E is 30.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.20% and -23.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminex Corporation (LMNX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $109.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Luminex Corporation (LMNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CURRIE HARRISS T, the company’s SVP, Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that CURRIE HARRISS T sold 5,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $32.35 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Luminex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Bennett Todd C. (SVP, Global Sales & Cust Ops) sold a total of 121,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $34.06 per share for $4.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34197.0 shares of the LMNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Eck Stephen L. (Director) acquired 4,487 shares at an average price of $22.40 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 37,807 shares of Luminex Corporation (LMNX).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 45.30% up over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 52.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.33% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.37.