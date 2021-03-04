A peek at OptiNose Inc. (OPTN): Who has invested in It?

115 institutions hold shares in OptiNose Inc. (OPTN), with 4.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.96% while institutional investors hold 103.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.91M, and float is at 27.89M with Short Float at 16.92%. Institutions hold 94.42% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.81 million shares valued at $32.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the OPTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GMT Capital Corp with 2.94 million shares valued at $12.19 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradigm Capital Management which holds 2.5 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $10.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $9.71 million.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) is -7.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is -11.77% and -10.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -17.32% off its SMA200. OPTN registered -36.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2539 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2107.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.93%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $205.63M and $43.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.34% and -61.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.50%).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $17.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.80% in year-over-year returns.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahmoud Ramy A, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Mahmoud Ramy A sold 7,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $31607.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46738.0 shares.

OptiNose Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Mahmoud Ramy A (President and COO) sold a total of 23,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $4.03 per share for $94546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the OPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Miller Peter K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 23,863 shares at an average price of $4.03 for $96177.0. The insider now directly holds 138,496 shares of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) that is trading -36.92% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.02.