AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) is 26.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $7.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -8.89% and 2.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. AIM registered 23.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3218 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1126.

The stock witnessed a 13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.83%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $95.60M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.41% and -68.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $350k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 235.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 600.00% in year-over-year returns.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), with 598.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 6.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.69M, and float is at 40.22M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 6.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.0 million shares valued at $1.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.45% of the AIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.57 million shares valued at $1.02 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $0.91 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.42 million.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by APPELROUTH STEWART, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that APPELROUTH STEWART bought 10,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $24999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92538.0 shares.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that EQUELS THOMAS K. (CEO & President) bought a total of 11,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $2.26 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the AIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, EQUELS THOMAS K. (CEO) acquired 14,535 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 198,568 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM).