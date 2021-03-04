Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is 26.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.39% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is -2.96% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 42.90% off its SMA200. ALTO registered 1152.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $484.44M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3031.82% and -39.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $234.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.50M, and float is at 56.33M with Short Float at 9.33%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 5.64 million shares valued at $30.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the ALTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.8 million shares valued at $26.06 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.04 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $16.51 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $11.8 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.