Analysts suggest BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) could spike 21.13% in a year

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is 22.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $46.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -63.17% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.32, the stock is 7.94% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.48% off its SMA200. BWA registered 51.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.13.

The stock witnessed a 12.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.80%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 15900 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.48 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.35% and 0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $3.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.90% in year-over-year returns.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

808 institutions hold shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), with 936.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.02M, and float is at 238.04M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 91.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.86 million shares valued at $999.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the BWA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.23 million shares valued at $742.96 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.59 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $486.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 10.55 million with a market value of $407.74 million.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weng Volker, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Weng Volker sold 3,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $47.43 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23584.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Demmerle Stefan (Vice President) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $36.85 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Weng Volker (Vice President) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $37.85 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 28,640 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 120.38% up over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 94.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.52% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.