Analysts suggest NetEase Inc. (NTES) could spike 89.55% in a year

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.17 and a high of $134.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $110.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.9% off its average median price target of $870.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.55% off the consensus price target high of $1025.66 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 83.42% higher than the price target low of $646.80 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $107.23, the stock is -12.15% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 12.64% off its SMA200. NTES registered 67.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.66%, and is -8.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 20797 employees, a market worth around $73.30B and $9.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.36. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.67% and -20.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 701.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

876 institutions hold shares in NetEase Inc. (NTES), with 9.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 43.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.81M, and float is at 390.07M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.48 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.25% of the NTES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 20.35 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc which holds 13.96 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $1.34 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 13.56 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SINA Corporation (SINA) that is trading 30.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.