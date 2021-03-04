Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -11.59% Change This Year

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is -11.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $9.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQST stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is -17.29% and -17.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.96% off its SMA200. AQST registered 29.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6103 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3002.

The stock witnessed a -10.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.00%, and is -13.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.07% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $174.96M and $55.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.46% and -50.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.20%).

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $6.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 63.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.62M, and float is at 29.64M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 59.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bratton Capital Management, LP with over 11.5 million shares valued at $61.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.22% of the AQST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 1.39 million shares valued at $7.41 million to account for 4.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $6.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $4.79 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schobel Alexander Mark, the company’s Chief Innovation/Tech Officer. SEC filings show that Schobel Alexander Mark sold 23,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) sold a total of 11,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $6.75 per share for $77895.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the AQST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) disposed off 40,792 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 872,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST).