Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) up 3.98% since start of the year

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.91% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 19.66% higher than the price target low of $17.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.38, the stock is -7.17% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. AUPH registered -19.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a -11.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.39%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.29% and -29.85% from its 52-week high.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $40k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 142.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), with 12.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.77% while institutional investors hold 61.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.45M, and float is at 115.31M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 55.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Healthcor Management LP with over 6.94 million shares valued at $95.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.45% of the AUPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.76 million shares valued at $79.7 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $71.54 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $65.75 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leversage Jill, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leversage Jill bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $16.03 per share for a total of $6412.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400.0 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Leversage Jill (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $16.03 per share for $19236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1200.0 shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Robertson Stephen P. (EVP, General Counsel) acquired 900 shares at an average price of $16.14 for $14526.0. The insider now directly holds 2,720 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading -3.21% down over the past 12 months. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -14.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.83% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.8.