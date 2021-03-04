BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Is Up 36.60% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) is 36.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $12.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -60.77% lower than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is 7.32% and 18.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 7.46% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. BLU registered -56.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9246.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.70%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $337.45M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.96% and -65.25% from its 52-week high.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.90% this year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), with 17.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.94% while institutional investors hold 60.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.45M, and float is at 40.20M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 47.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 6.22 million shares valued at $19.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the BLU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 5.73 million shares valued at $17.52 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 5.19 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $15.88 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $14.54 million.