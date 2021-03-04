Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

211 institutions hold shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 95.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.39M, and float is at 179.37M with Short Float at 6.09%. Institutions hold 93.63% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.62 million shares valued at $104.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the BKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 18.01 million shares valued at $79.77 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.71 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $74.03 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 12.2 million with a market value of $54.05 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is 36.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -51.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.05, the stock is 14.64% and 24.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 68.61% off its SMA200. BKD registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.85.

The stock witnessed a 20.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.69%, and is 23.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 38400 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $3.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.43. Distance from 52-week low is 311.56% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $766.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $1.96 per share for a total of $68765.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Johnson-Mills Rita (Director) bought a total of 4,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $2.10 per share for $9974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39897.0 shares of the BKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, WIELANSKY LEE S (Director) acquired 14,792 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $49997.0. The insider now directly holds 101,338 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 37.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.