Cango Inc. (CANG) Is Up 22.71% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is 22.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CANG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.19% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.19% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.59, the stock is -30.21% and -15.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -12.88% at the moment leaves the stock 25.73% off its SMA200. CANG registered 18.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a -45.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.12%, and is -17.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.27% over the week and 11.78% over the month.

Cango Inc. (CANG) has around 3189 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $210.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.70. Distance from 52-week low is 104.52% and -56.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Cango Inc. (CANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cango Inc. (CANG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cango Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $87.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cango Inc. (CANG) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Cango Inc. (CANG), with institutional investors hold 32.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.85M, and float is at 41.04M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 32.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 26.72 million shares valued at $187.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.75% of the CANG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 6.24 million shares valued at $43.71 million to account for 5.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 1.2 million shares representing 1.06% and valued at over $8.38 million, while CIBC World Markets, Inc. holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.4 million.