Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

244 institutions hold shares in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.61% while institutional investors hold 107.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.34M, and float is at 25.11M with Short Float at 12.98%. Institutions hold 98.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 4.49 million shares valued at $640.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.34% of the CDLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.05 million shares valued at $292.52 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.84 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $262.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $253.1 million.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is -12.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.33 and a high of $161.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDLX stock was last observed hovering at around $134.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.99% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.65% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.01, the stock is -13.61% and -9.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 30.05% off its SMA200. CDLX registered 45.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is -10.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $189.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 357.48% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $51.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 143 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Scott D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grimes Scott D. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $136.44 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91112.0 shares.

Cardlytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Grimes Scott D. (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $137.44 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CDLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Grimes Scott D. (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $157.21 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 93,112 shares of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).