Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,402 institutions hold shares in Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), with 61.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.95% while institutional investors hold 110.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.86M, and float is at 130.07M with Short Float at 6.64%. Institutions hold 75.08% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.81 million shares valued at $7.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the CHTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCI Fund Management Ltd with 10.41 million shares valued at $6.89 billion to account for 5.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.19 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $6.74 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 9.88 million with a market value of $6.54 billion.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is -9.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $345.67 and a high of $681.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $616.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.05% off its average median price target of $715.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.15% off the consensus price target high of $825.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -5.44% lower than the price target low of $570.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $601.02, the stock is -2.01% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.02% off its SMA200. CHTR registered 21.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $620.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $627.52.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.82%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 96100 employees, a market worth around $114.18B and $48.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.69 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.87% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.29 with sales reaching $12.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ellen David, the company’s Senior Executive VicePresident. SEC filings show that Ellen David sold 8,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $644.19 per share for a total of $5.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5377.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Nair Balan (Director) sold a total of 2,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $637.61 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5188.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Ellen David (Senior Executive VicePresident) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $637.03 for $5.73 million. The insider now directly holds 5,377 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -20.88% down over the past 12 months. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is 2.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.47.