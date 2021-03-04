Check out this: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) is 15.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.33 and a high of $25.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.27% off the consensus price target high of $24.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.27% higher than the price target low of $24.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.92, the stock is -20.19% and -8.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -9.84% at the moment leaves the stock -13.20% off its SMA200. APT registered -32.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.05.

The stock witnessed a -13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is -16.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $180.36M and $84.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.10% and -49.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $28.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.72% while institutional investors hold 42.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.59M, and float is at 12.26M with Short Float at 20.45%. Institutions hold 38.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares valued at $11.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the APT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.94 million shares valued at $10.46 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.75 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $8.39 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $3.54 million.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garcia David R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Garcia David R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that RITOTA JOHN (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $15.34 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30850.0 shares of the APT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D (Director) disposed off 15,833 shares at an average price of $9.54 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT).

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 134.87% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is 27.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.36% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.