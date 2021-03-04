Check out this: Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) is 105.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -57.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is 22.65% and 45.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 102.32% off its SMA200. NR registered 17.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9830 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8808.

The stock witnessed a 53.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.67%, and is 13.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $354.72M and $492.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.41. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 506.15% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $142.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 84.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.54M, and float is at 87.97M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 81.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 13.01 million shares valued at $24.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the NR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.86 million shares valued at $13.17 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.67 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $8.96 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $7.99 million.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Howes Paul L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Howes Paul L bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $57864.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Howes Paul L (President and CEO) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $1.15 per share for $14370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the NR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Piontek Gregg (Senior Vice President and CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.08 for $16200.0. The insider now directly holds 55,000 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 57.14% up over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 5.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.77% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.