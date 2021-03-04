Chewy Inc. (CHWY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

449 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc. (CHWY), with 100.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.46% while institutional investors hold 119.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 409.26M, and float is at 72.36M with Short Float at 14.44%. Institutions hold 90.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.77 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.40% of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.64 million shares valued at $596.91 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.13 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $551.24 million, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $302.62 million.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is 1.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.62 and a high of $120.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $98.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.29% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.15% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.09% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.57, the stock is -15.02% and -11.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing -7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 32.69% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 229.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.76.

The stock witnessed a -9.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.03%, and is -12.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $37.78B and $6.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 344.08% and -23.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.60%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.60% in year-over-year returns.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mehta Satish, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mehta Satish sold 11,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $114.62 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Marte Mario Jesus (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $110.21 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18424.0 shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Bowman Stacy (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,582 shares at an average price of $107.76 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 100,434 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).