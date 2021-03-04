DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

320 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 105.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.98M, and float is at 196.00M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 103.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 39.1 million shares valued at $322.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.60% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.97 million shares valued at $247.27 million to account for 15.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 17.73 million shares representing 8.89% and valued at over $146.31 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 12.54 million with a market value of $103.49 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is 18.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -63.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.81, the stock is 5.30% and 11.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock 49.73% off its SMA200. DRH registered 12.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.02.

The stock witnessed a 18.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.45%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $299.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.51% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $62.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.30% in year-over-year returns.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quinn Briony R., the company’s Sr. Vice President & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Quinn Briony R. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $88800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Furbay Troy (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 16,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $8.34 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the DRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Tennis William J (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 25,068 shares at an average price of $8.26 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 290,117 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 14.54% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is 21.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.05% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.