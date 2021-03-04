Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Volatility At 7.78%, Should You Add A Position?

472 institutions hold shares in Five9 Inc. (FIVN), with 530.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.46M, and float is at 65.30M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 99.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.55 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the FIVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.38 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.62 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $630.83 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $558.7 million.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is 0.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $201.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $187.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.66% off its average median price target of $207.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.56% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.90, the stock is -2.43% and -0.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -6.75% at the moment leaves the stock 26.13% off its SMA200. FIVN registered 141.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.12.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.69%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 1210 employees, a market worth around $11.29B and $399.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 162.55. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.08% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $122.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.90% in year-over-year returns.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 110 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burdiek Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Burdiek Michael J sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $182.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16248.0 shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $181.91 per share for $2.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76798.0 shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $169.95 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 101,305 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 21.63% up over the past 12 months. ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is 25.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.