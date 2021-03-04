Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 80.66% Change This Year

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) is 80.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -147.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 37.01% and 55.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 103.21% off its SMA200. FI registered 35.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3679 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5151.

The stock witnessed a 74.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.97%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $390.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.21% and -9.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frank’s International N.V. (FI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frank’s International N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $95.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.30% in year-over-year returns.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in Frank’s International N.V. (FI), with 70.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.19% while institutional investors hold 82.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.14M, and float is at 155.87M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 56.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 40.06 million shares valued at $109.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.70% of the FI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 17.75 million shares valued at $48.63 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.98 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $27.35 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 8.25 million with a market value of $22.61 million.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Frank’s International N.V. (FI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosing D. Keith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mosing D. Keith sold 177,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.

Frank’s International N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Mosing D. Keith (Director) sold a total of 177,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $2.65 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.23 million shares of the FI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Mosing D. Keith (Director) disposed off 177,070 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 2,664,124 shares of Frank’s International N.V. (FI).

Frank’s International N.V. (FI): Who are the competitors?

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -5.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.47% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.