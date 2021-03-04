Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 23.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $18.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $15.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.66% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.81, the stock is -1.02% and 7.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 29.11% off its SMA200. GTES registered 52.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.02.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.75%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.70% and -13.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $830.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), with 543.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 100.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.82M, and float is at 290.31M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 246.39 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 84.71% of the GTES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.45 million shares valued at $95.01 million to account for 2.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooke & Bieler, Inc which holds 4.1 million shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $52.38 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $51.84 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $9.73 for $6811.0. The insider now directly holds 2,389,208 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).