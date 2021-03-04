Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO)

165 institutions hold shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 79.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.62M, and float is at 124.07M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 75.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nuveen Asset Management with over 18.89 million shares valued at $94.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.22% of the ARCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 18.04 million shares valued at $90.76 million to account for 14.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moerus Capital Management, LLC which holds 6.06 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $30.48 million, while INCA Investments, LLC holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $19.29 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is 2.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.06% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is -3.29% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 11.76% off its SMA200. ARCO registered -20.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 80855 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $2.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.81. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.33% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $565M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading 162.86% up over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 3.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -101.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.