Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)

1,426 institutions hold shares in Chubb Limited (CB), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 91.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 451.36M, and float is at 449.44M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 91.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.93 million shares valued at $5.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.84% of the CB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.46 million shares valued at $4.53 billion to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 27.67 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $4.26 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 23.85 million with a market value of $3.67 billion.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.35 and a high of $171.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $167.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.84% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -17.96% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.50, the stock is 1.91% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.64% off its SMA200. CB registered 14.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.07.

The stock witnessed a 13.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.31%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $76.70B and $35.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.76% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chubb Limited (CB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chubb Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.96 with sales reaching $7.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRUMP PAUL J, the company’s Vice Chairman, Chubb Group*. SEC filings show that KRUMP PAUL J sold 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $170.60 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95634.0 shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that ATIEH MICHAEL G (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $165.36 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39041.0 shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, KRUMP PAUL J (Vice Chairman, Chubb Group*) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $165.05 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 101,921 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is trading -13.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.