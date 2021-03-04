Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN)

248 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.59M, and float is at 179.86M with Short Float at 15.53%. Institutions hold 90.64% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 28.96 million shares valued at $303.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 million shares valued at $263.84 million to account for 13.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.11 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $168.88 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 13.98 million with a market value of $146.48 million.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -11.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $11.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -54.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is -8.17% and -8.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 21.49% off its SMA200. INFN registered 30.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.23.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.22%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.27. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.09% and -19.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $330.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fallon Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fallon Thomas J sold 64,935 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Walden Nicholas (SVP, Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $10.31 per share for $30930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12411.0 shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Fernicola Michael H (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,589 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $26693.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 77.55% up over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 107.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.77% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 30.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.3.