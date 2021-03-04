Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI)

533 institutions hold shares in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), with 17.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.00% while institutional investors hold 80.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 297.73M, and float is at 283.13M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 75.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.12 million shares valued at $554.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the ORI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.23 million shares valued at $516.97 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 24.44 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $481.7 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 13.61 million with a market value of $268.17 million.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.28 and a high of $20.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.24, the stock is 2.75% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 22.81% off its SMA200. ORI registered 3.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.56.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.98%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $7.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.48% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 1,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $19.94 per share for a total of $26959.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2846.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that ZUCARO ALDO C (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $20.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, KOVALESKI CHARLES J (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $19.73 for $4933.0. The insider now directly holds 10,596 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 31.34% up over the past 12 months. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -68.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.