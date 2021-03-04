Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)

285 institutions hold shares in Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), with 14.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.83% while institutional investors hold 105.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.22M, and float is at 88.86M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 13.1 million shares valued at $684.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the TENB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.46 million shares valued at $494.39 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.2 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $323.84 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $278.21 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is -24.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $58.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $40.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.99% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 22.47% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.54, the stock is -11.16% and -19.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 3.64% off its SMA200. TENB registered 63.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.63.

The stock witnessed a -22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.80%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $440.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 89.46. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.87% and -32.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $119.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riddick Stephen A, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Riddick Stephen A sold 2,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $41.93 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21395.0 shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 6,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $41.49 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Vintz Stephen A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,228 shares at an average price of $41.49 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 74,698 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).