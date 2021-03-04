Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT)

207 institutions hold shares in Yext Inc. (YEXT), with 12.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.38% while institutional investors hold 87.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.72M, and float is at 109.43M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.97 million shares valued at $282.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the YEXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.54 million shares valued at $181.41 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.31 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $146.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 9.12 million with a market value of $143.38 million.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $20.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is -9.96% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -2.32% off its SMA200. YEXT registered 14.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.17.

The stock witnessed a -3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.94%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $343.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.34% and -20.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.70%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yext Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $89.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 158 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAKEBREAD STEVEN, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that CAKEBREAD STEVEN sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34767.0 shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Distelburger Brian (President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $18.12 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.18 million shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, CAKEBREAD STEVEN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $19.76 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 34,767 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 20.84% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 9.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.72.